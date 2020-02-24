Hanifin had two assists and one shot on goal in a 4-2 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Hanifin set up Johnny Gaudreau to open the scoring in the first period, and then did the same of Andrew Mangiapane late in the second. The latter goal put the Flames up 3-2 and served as the game-winner. Hanifin is on a three-game point streak (four assists) but has gone 13 games without a goal.