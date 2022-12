Hanifin logged an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Hanifin picked up the secondary assist on a goal that Tyler Toffoli scored in tight. With six points and a plus-9 rating over his last 11 games, Hanifin has started to more resemble the player he was last year. The 25-year-old has 16 points, 90 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 45 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances.