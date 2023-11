Hanifin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hanifin set up Andrew Mangiapane for the game-tying goal at 15:53 of the third period. This was Hanifin's third straight game with a point, a span in which he has a goal and two helpers. The defenseman is up to nine points, 30 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 18 appearances this season. He continues to see heavy minutes in a top-four role on the Flames' blue line.