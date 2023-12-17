Hanifin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Hanifin's picked up a helper in four of the last five games. The 26-year-old defenseman appears to be out of the power-play mix again -- he replaced Rasmus Andersson on the top unit for a couple of weeks, but the change didn't ultimately jump-start the Flames' play with the man advantage. Hanifin is still in a steady top-four role, racking up 16 points, 55 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 31 contests.