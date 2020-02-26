Flames' Noah Hanifin: Slings helper in win
Hanifin produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Hanifin has five assists over the last four games, a strong uptick in his point production. He's up to 22 points, 126 shots, 85 blocked shots and 79 hits in 64 contests this year. It's unlikely the Boston native will sustain this surge for the rest of the campaign, making a return to the 30-point threshold improbable.
