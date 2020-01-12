Hanifin produced an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Hanifin earned the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's tally late in the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman has assists in three of the last five games. He's up to 14 points, 92 shots on goal, 67 blocks and 63 hits through 47 contests overall.