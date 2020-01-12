Play

Hanifin produced an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Hanifin earned the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's tally late in the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman has assists in three of the last five games. He's up to 14 points, 92 shots on goal, 67 blocks and 63 hits through 47 contests overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories