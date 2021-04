Hanifin posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Hanifin recorded an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's second-period tally to give the Flames a 2-0 lead. The 24-year-old Hanifin has helpers in consecutive games. For the year, the Massachusetts native has picked up 13 points, 79 shots, 35 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 41 appearances. He'll continue to work in a top-four role with some power-play duties.