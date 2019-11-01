Flames' Noah Hanifin: Snaps cold streak with assist
Hanifin recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.
The assist on Derek Ryan's first-period tally was the first point for Hanifin since he scored versus the Stars on Oct. 10. It hasn't been pretty for the 22-year-old defenseman so far, as he has only three points and a minus-7 rating in 15 appearances. Hanifin has added 24 hits and 23 blocked shots, but he's not currently producing at a level worthy of fantasy attention.
