Hanifin recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

The assist on Derek Ryan's first-period tally was the first point for Hanifin since he scored versus the Stars on Oct. 10. It hasn't been pretty for the 22-year-old defenseman so far, as he has only three points and a minus-7 rating in 15 appearances. Hanifin has added 24 hits and 23 blocked shots, but he's not currently producing at a level worthy of fantasy attention.