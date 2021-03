Hanifin recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hanifin has picked up three goals and two helpers in his last seven outings. The 24-year-old defenseman has received more productive assignments from new head coach Darryl Sutter, which has led to the uptick in offense. Hanifin has eight points, 52 shots on goal, 27 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating in 31 appearances.