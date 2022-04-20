Hanifin (lower body) was injured on a blocked shot while killing a penalty late in overtime versus the Predators, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Darryl Sutter didn't provide an update on Hanifin after the game, which isn't all that shocking given how late the injury occurred. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his status heading into Thursday's game versus the Stars. He had an assist prior to his injury, giving him helpers in three straight games and 44 points through 76 contests overall.