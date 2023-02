Hanifin logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Hanifin has points in three straight games (one goal, two assists). The defenseman set up Blake Coleman for the Flames' only goal of Thursday's game. Hanifin is up to 23 points (three on the power play), 117 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 56 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 51 outings as a top-pairing defenseman this season.