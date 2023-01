Hanifin racked up three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.

All three helpers came in the third period as the Flames put the game away with two empty-net tallies. Hanifin had only two points, both assists, over his prior 12 games as the 25-year-old struggles to match last season's career-best campaign, and through 46 contests in 2022-23 he's managed three goals and 20 points.