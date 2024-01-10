Hanifin scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-5 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Hanifin had more points Tuesday than he had in his previous eight games combined. The 26-year-old shined in all facets of the game, one that the Flames didn't take control of until the third period, when he racked up all three of his points. The defenseman has seven goals, 22 points, 73 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 41 contests this season. He's on pace to earn his second 40-point campaign.