Flames' Noah Hanifin: Traded to Calgary
Hanifin was traded to Calgary on Saturday as part of a big draft day trade, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.
The former fifth overall pick packs his bags, along with right winger Elias Lindholm, and heads to the wild west in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox. Hanifin has been held in high regard for a long time, but has not taken a big jump in development in his three seasons in the NHL. Surrounded by a strong cast in Calgary, Hanifin's offensive game should take off.
