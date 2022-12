Hanifin scored two goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The goals were Hanifin's first in 15 games. The first one came on a 4-on-4 in the first period and his second gave the Flames a 4-3 lead early in the third. That shot squeaked through Matt Murray on a power play that was called a goal on a review. Hanifin has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two games.