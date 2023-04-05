Hanifin had a goal and an assist in Calgary's 4-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Hanifin found the back of the net midway through the second period to tie the game at 2-2, but the Flames ultimately fell short Tuesday. He has seven goals and 37 points in 77 outings this season. Hanifin didn't score a goal over his previous six contests, though he did record two assists in that span.