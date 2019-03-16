Flames' Noah Hanifin: Two points in March
Hanifin picked up an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Hanifin has remained a rare sight on the scoresheet, with just two assists in seven appearances in March. He's fired 10 shots on goal and holds a minus-1 rating over that span. It's not all bad news, as Hanifin's helper Friday gave him 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) for his second straight year at that level.
