Hanifin (undisclosed) didn't take the ice for warmups Thursday, indicating he'll be out versus the Sabres, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Hanifin missed only one game in a career year last year, in which he posted 48 points in 81 contests. He's been held off the scoresheet in the Flames' first three games this year, and he'll have to wait until at least Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes to get out of the starting blocks.