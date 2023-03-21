Hanifin scored a goal and went minus-3 in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.
Hanifin has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The 26-year-old has also managed to go plus-1 in that span. For the season, he's at six tallies, 33 points, 152 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 72 hits and a plus-5 rating through 70 contests overall.
