Flames' Noah Hanifin: Will play at Worlds
Hanifin will join Team USA for the World Championship in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hanifin should be able to play a top-four role on defense for the Americans. He produced a career-high 33 points in 80 regular-season games this season. This is Hanifin's third selection to a World Championship roster.
