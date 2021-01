Kylington (not injury related) is on the ice for Saturday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kylington originally wasn't expected to join the Flames until Wednesday due to immigration issues, but he's evidently sorted that out far sooner than expected. The 23-year-old Swede, who picked up seven points in 48 games last campaign, is expected to start the season on Calgary's bottom pairing.