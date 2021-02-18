The Flames promoted Kylington to the active roster for Wednesday's game against the Canucks.
The 23-year-old has still been unable to suit up in game action this season despite spending some time on the active roster. It's not likely that Kylington suits up in Wednesday's game, but he'll continue to practice and travel with the club.
