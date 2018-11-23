Kylington was recalled from AHL Stockton on Friday.

The Flames selected Kylington in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 draft. He's an excellent passing rearguard, but the Swede hasn't played in an NHL game since his debut with Calgary as part of the 2015-16 season. Kylington's AHL numbers include 88 points (25 goals, 63 assists) over 187 games for the Heat.