Kylington recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Kylington has a helper in each of the last two games after going 10 contests without a point. The 26-year-old defenseman assisted on the first of Nazem Kadri's two goals in the third period. Kylington has seven points, 39 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-7 rating through 31 outings this season, playing mainly in a bottom-four role.