Kylington (personal) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Calgary on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington didn't pick up a point in two appearances with the Wranglers. He should be back practicing with the Flames soon, but will remain on long-term injured reserve for the time being.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: On conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Skates with team•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Moves to LTIR•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Won't participate in camp Thursday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: On training camp roster•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Set to return next season•