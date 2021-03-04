Kylington will be added to Calgary's active roster and play against the Senators on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington's expected to skate on the Flames' bottom pairing Thursday. The 23-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless through two games this season.
