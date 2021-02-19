The Flames demoted Kylington to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington was promoted to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game against Vancouver, but he failed to enter the lineup. Expect the 23-year-old to continue to bounce around the taxi squad and active roster this season.
