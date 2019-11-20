Flames' Oliver Kylington: Collects assist
Kylington produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Kylington found Andrew Mangiapane in the third period, bringing the Flames within a goal. It was just the second point of the year for the defenseman. Kylington also has 15 blocked shots and 15 shots on goal through 17 games. He doesn't produce much in any given category -- fantasy owners need not pay attention.
