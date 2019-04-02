Flames' Oliver Kylington: Delivers assist
Kylington posted an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
Kylington hadn't played since March 4, but got the opportunity with the Flames resting many of their regulars, and he didn't disappoint. Kylington is up to eight points and a plus-8 rating in 37 games this season.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Familiar face in press box•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: No points in return•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Returning Monday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Remains unavailable•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Sidelined for next two contests•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...