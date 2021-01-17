Kylington was returned to the taxi squad from the active roster Sunday.
Kylington failed to suit up in either of the first two games for the Flames this season, as he's more of a depth option on the back end. The 23-year-old will likely continue to shuffle between the Flames' active roster and taxi squad throughout the season, so he'll be hard to rely on from a fantasy standpoint.
