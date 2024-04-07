Kylington left Saturday's game versus the Oilers late in the third period, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Kylington collided with teammate Nazem Kadri and got the worst of the run-in. There was no update on Kylington's status after the contest, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Sharks. The Flames are out of playoff contention, so even a mild injury at this stage of the season could be enough for the team to shut down Kylington for the remainder of the campaign.