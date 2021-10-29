Kylington recorded a pair of assists and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Kylington helped out on third-period tallies by Blake Coleman and Dillon Dube. The 24-year-old Kylington has suddenly become productive with three assists in his last two games after opening the year with four scoreless efforts. The Swedish blueliner appears to have secured a bottom-four role for now, earning the role after Nikita Zadorov's early-season struggles.