Kylington was shipped down to the taxi squad Monday.
Despite being up on the main roster for game days, Kylington has yet to play for the Flames this year, instead serving as a healthy scratch. This almost certainly won't be the last time the Swede is shuffled between the 23-man roster and the taxi squad.
