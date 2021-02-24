Kylington was sent to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington made his season debut in Monday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs, logging 7:46 of ice time with one blocked shot and one shot on net. He'll likely compete with Nikita Nesterov for third-pairing minutes going forward.
