Flames' Oliver Kylington: Dropped to minors
Kylington was sent down to AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Kylington is averaging a mere 13:23 of ice time this season, so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a shock. Michael Stone figures to slot into the lineup with Kylington gone, while Brandon Davidson was recalled in order to provide extra depth on the blue line.
