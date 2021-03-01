Kylington was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Kylington has appeared in just two games with the Flames this season as he continues to dance between the active roster and taxi squad. Even when he cracks the lineup, the 23-year-old is stuck in a limited, bottom-pair role.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Rises to active roster•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Drops back to taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Shuttles up from taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Down to taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Rises to active roster•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Back to taxi squad•