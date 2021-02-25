Kylington was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington played in the last two games, but he'll be back to the press box for Thursday's game versus the Senators. The 23-year-old has averaged just 8:55 per game this year. Nikita Nesterov is slated to fill in for Kylington.
