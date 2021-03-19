Kylington was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington frequently heads to the taxi squad on off days. It's unclear if he or Nikita Nesterov will see third-pairing minutes Friday in Toronto after Kylington played in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.
