Kylington notched an assist, five blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kylington has earned two helpers over the last three games. He's seeing a larger role after the Flames heavily remodeled their defense around the trade deadline. The 26-year-old is in a top-four role now and should be there for the remainder of the campaign. He's up to five points, 25 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 12 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings overall.