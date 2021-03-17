Kylington is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan
With the Flames expected to use the same lineup as they did Monday versus the Oilers, it's safe to assume Kylington will be promoted from the taxi squad. He picked up his first point of the year, an assist, in Monday's 4-3 win.
