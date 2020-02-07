Kylington is under the weather and won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Predators.

The specifics of the ailment remain unclear, however, it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. The 22-year-old hasn't registered a point since Dec. 19, so his absence won't have an impact from a fantasy perspective. In Kylington's absence, Brandon Davidson will draw into the lineup on the team's third defensive pair.