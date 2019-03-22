Flames' Oliver Kylington: Familiar face in press box
Kylington has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games.
He last played March 4 in a return from an undisclosed injury, but coach Bill Peters has opted to deploy Oscar Fantenberg and Rasmus Andersson as the third pairing. This has left the rookie Kylington with plenty of time to watch and learn. With the Flames holding a five-point lead for the top seed in the Western Conference, Kylington may draw into the lineup to rest some of the regulars in the final games of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...