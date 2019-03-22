Kylington has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games.

He last played March 4 in a return from an undisclosed injury, but coach Bill Peters has opted to deploy Oscar Fantenberg and Rasmus Andersson as the third pairing. This has left the rookie Kylington with plenty of time to watch and learn. With the Flames holding a five-point lead for the top seed in the Western Conference, Kylington may draw into the lineup to rest some of the regulars in the final games of the year.