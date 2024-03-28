Kylington will be a game-time decision heading into Thursday's clash with St. Louis, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kylington has been limited offensively since returning to the team in late January, registering just five points in 24 contests while averaging 16:44 of ice time. As such, most fantasy players won't be impacted by his potential absence. If Kylington does miss out against the Blues, Joel Hanley or Dennis Gilbert figures to step into the lineup.