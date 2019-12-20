Kylington scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Kylington gave the Flames a short-lived 3-2 lead when he found the net just over six minutes into the third period. The 22-year-old had gone his first 26 games of the season without scoring chipping in with just three assists. He logged just 12:52 of ice time Thursday, the lowest such total among Calgary defensemen.