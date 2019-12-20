Flames' Oliver Kylington: Gets first goal of season
Kylington scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Kylington gave the Flames a short-lived 3-2 lead when he found the net just over six minutes into the third period. The 22-year-old had gone his first 26 games of the season without scoring chipping in with just three assists. He logged just 12:52 of ice time Thursday, the lowest such total among Calgary defensemen.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.