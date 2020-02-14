Kylington netted a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Kylington hadn't scored since Dec. 19, a span of 16 appearances for the Swedish defenseman. It's just his second goal of the year, to go with three helpers, 34 shots, 33 hits and 30 blocked shots in 44 outings. The 22-year-old is still adjusting to the NHL game -- he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration in redraft formats.