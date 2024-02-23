Kylington scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Kylington's first two points of the campaign have been his goals in each of the last two games. The 26-year-old has added 14 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 10 appearances in his first action since the 2021-22 campaign. Kylington's offense in a third-pairing role probably won't get him much fantasy attention, but his comeback after such a long personal absence could see him nominated for the Masterton Trophy at the end of the season.