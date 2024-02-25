Kylington posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Kylington has two goals and an assist over the last three games after beginning his season with eight scoreless outings. The defenseman has added 16 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances. He's on the third pairing for now, but Kylington could be moved up to a top-four role if one or both of Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin are traded.