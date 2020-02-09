Kylington (illness) went plus-1 with a hit and a blocked shots in 16:26 during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The third-pairing defenseman had to cover some of the load with Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) missing a large portion of the contest. Kylington remains a non-factor in fantasy with four points, 32 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 41 games.