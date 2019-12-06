Kylington has no points in his last six appearances.

In that span, the defenseman has recorded five hits, three blocked shots, five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Kylington has just two assists and 20 shots in 23 games this season. He's averaged 13:07 per game, exclusively in a third-pairing role. Kylington scored three goals in three games during a stint with AHL Stockton -- it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 22-year-old occasionally go down to the minors to find his game.