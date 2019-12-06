Flames' Oliver Kylington: Inconsistent point production
Kylington has no points in his last six appearances.
In that span, the defenseman has recorded five hits, three blocked shots, five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Kylington has just two assists and 20 shots in 23 games this season. He's averaged 13:07 per game, exclusively in a third-pairing role. Kylington scored three goals in three games during a stint with AHL Stockton -- it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 22-year-old occasionally go down to the minors to find his game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.