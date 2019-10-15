Flames' Oliver Kylington: Lack of offense to open year
Kylington has no points in four appearances in 2019-20.
The defenseman has blocked five shots and posted a minus-3 rating while spending two games in the press box as a healthy scratch. Kylington is at best the sixth defenseman for the Flames, and will likely split time with Michael Stone in the lineup.
